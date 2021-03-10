Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hair Cuttery Execs Released From NJ COVID-19 Pay Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday released two Hair Cuttery executives from a collective action claiming the company shorted stylists' pay when operations shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reasoning that the Garden State has no jurisdiction over the employees, who are based near the company's Virginia headquarters.

Dennis Ratner and Phil Horvath, respectively the chief executive officer and the chief operating officer of Hair Cuttery parent Ratner Cos. Inc., never lived in, owned property in or had driver's licenses in New Jersey, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler ruled in granting the executives' dismissal motions.

Further, Horvath lives in...

