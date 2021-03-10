Hair Cuttery Execs Released From NJ COVID-19 Pay Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday released two Hair Cuttery executives from a collective action claiming the company shorted stylists' pay when operations shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reasoning that the Garden State has no jurisdiction over the employees, who are based near the company's Virginia headquarters. Dennis Ratner and Phil Horvath, respectively the chief executive officer and the chief operating officer of Hair Cuttery parent Ratner Cos. Inc., never lived in, owned property in or had driver's licenses in New Jersey, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler ruled in granting the executives' dismissal motions. Further, Horvath lives in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS