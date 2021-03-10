4th Circ. Affirms $9.7M Judgment Against Quicken Loans

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 11:51 PM EST) -- A split Fourth Circuit on Wednesday unwound Quicken Loan customers' $969,000 breach of contract win in a class action alleging Quicken used pressure tactics to raise appraisal values to obtain higher loan values on homes, while affirming an unconscionable inducement finding that resulted in a $9.7 million judgment against the lending giant. In a published opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge James A. Wynn, the panel vacated the customers' summary judgment win on a breach of contract claim against Quicken, sending the claim back down to be considered again at the district court level. But the majority upheld the conditional certification of the class,...

