Pepsi Settles Trademark Fight Over 'Gatorlyte' Brand

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- After three weeks of whirlwind litigation featuring multiple restraining orders and a quick trip up the appellate ladder, PepsiCo Inc. has settled a trademark lawsuit over the packaging of a new Gatorade line called Gatorlyte. In a joint filing on Tuesday, Pepsi said it reached a "confidential settlement agreement" with Laboratorios Pisa SA de CV, a Mexican company that claimed Gatorade's new product infringed the trade dress of its own line of Electrolit beverages. The terms of the deal were not disclosed in public filings, but the agreement will end the case permanently and dissolve a temporary restraining order that had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS