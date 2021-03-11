Hashing Out IP And Legality Questions On Delta-8 Cannabis

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- You've heard of CBD and THC, but what do you know about their cousin — delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, or delta-8 THC? This compound may be on the cusp of taking over the legal hemp market. As is the case with most things cannabis, the legality of delta-8 THC is not straightforward. What makes hemp-derived delta-8 THC particularly interesting is that, like hemp-derived CBD, it might be legal under federal and some state laws, but, unlike CBD, it can produce a high. Here, we provide an overview of the legal framework for delta-8 THC, as well as comment on the interesting intellectual property...

