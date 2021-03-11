Ga. Judge Allows Pregnancy Bias Claims Against DA's Office

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 2:29 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has kept alive sex discrimination and retaliation claims brought against the former Fulton County District Attorney and his Atlanta office over the firing of a top aide allegedly due to her pregnancy. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II adopted the recommendations of a magistrate judge despite objections from all parties. The ruling dismisses Jasmine Younge's two claims of race discrimination against the Fulton Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office and former Fulton DA Paul L. Howard Jr., as well as her claim against Howard of sex discrimination in violation of equal protection rights under the Fourteenth Amendment to...

