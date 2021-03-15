Biden Climate Plan Ushers In New Compliance Considerations

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's multipronged climate plan and actions in his first months in office suggest his administration is likely to follow the European Commission's lead in increasing financial disclosure requirements related to environmental and climate risk. In his first few days as president, Biden has reinstituted many of the environmental measures and protections that were rolled back by former President Donald Trump and unveiled a series of executive orders and plans to address climate change and environmental regulation. These measures include rejoining the Paris Agreement, rescinding the permit for constructing the Keystone XL pipeline and establishing climate change as a national...

