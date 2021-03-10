Consumers Want To Coordinate Toxic Metals Baby Food Suits

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 11:51 PM EST) -- A group of consumers accusing a long list of baby food manufacturers like Gerber Products Co., Campbell Soup Co. and Walmart Inc. of selling baby foods containing high levels of toxic heavy metals want more than 40 similar suits coordinated in New York federal court, according to a motion filed Tuesday. Consumers Lori-Anne Albano, Myjorie Philippe, Rebecca Telaro and Alyssa Rose said that they were aware of 42 other individual and proposed class actions over the allegedly toxic baby food, and that they expect more to come. All litigation should be transferred to the Eastern District of New York, where most of...

