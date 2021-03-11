'About-Face' Stance Meets Skepticism In NJ Enviro Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge cast doubt Thursday on a defense argument that a chemical company can't say it's not liable for Superfund cleanup costs after the business and its subsidiaries previously claimed such responsibility before doing an "about-face," saying a smart lawyer may have entered the picture and looked at the situation differently. During a Zoom hearing on competing summary judgment motions, Superior Court Judge Peter A. Bogaard made that point after defendant G-I Holdings Inc. argued that Ashland LLC and related plaintiffs are barred on estoppel grounds from going after G-I for the remediation of a Linden, New Jersey,...

