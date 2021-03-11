DOL Plans Rollback Of Joint Employer And Contractor Rules

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday began the process of unwinding Trump-era rules on joint employer status and independent contractor classification after signaling for weeks that the fate of the rules was uncertain. In a proposed rulemaking announcement, the DOL said it planned to rescind the independent contractor status under the Fair Labor Standards Act and joint employer status final rules, saying they did not adequately protect workers, and invited the public to comment on the proposed removals. The rules "would significantly weaken protections afforded to American workers under the Fair Labor Standards Act," the DOL said in its announcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS