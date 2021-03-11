Users Hit Ring With Suit Over Hackers, Data Harvesting

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers slapped smart security provider Ring LLC with a privacy suit, arguing that its products are "plagued with cyber-security vulnerabilities" and that the company is harvesting users' data for third parties without consent. Ring, which was acquired by Amazon.com Inc. in February 2018, provides customers with a line of home security items including doorbell cameras, motion detectors and lights that users can remotely access with their smartphones. In the complaint filed Wednesday, customers argue that the products "have provided hackers a wide-open back door to enter the very homes the devices were supposed to protect." "Despite Ring...

