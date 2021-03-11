Company's Firing Of Worker Deemed Tied To Union Activity

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge has found that a construction company illegally interrogated and fired a worker who attempted to rally his co-workers in a union drive, holding that the decisions to fire him were inextricably linked with his organizing. NLRB Administrative Law Judge Kimberly R. Sorg-Graves said Wednesday that LaPorte, Indiana-based basement waterproofing company Nova Basement Systems violated the National Labor Relations Act when it fired foreman John Naughton after he sought to organize with Laborers' Local Union No. 81, an affiliate of the Laborers' International Union of North America. In making her determination, Judge Sorg-Graves said a manager...

