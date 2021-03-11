Biden Admin. Delays Wage Hike For Foreign Workers

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Biden administration said on Thursday that it will delay the implementation of a Trump-era rule that would have raised wages for immigrant workers, following a torrent of negative comments on the proposed rule. In a Federal Register notice set for publication on Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor said that it would postpone the rule's March 15 effective date until at least May 14 — and possibly beyond that date —while it conducts a broader review of the proposed changes, citing the complexity of the issue. "In particular, the comments raised thus far suggest that it may be helpful for...

