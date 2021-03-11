28 Houston Apartments Sue CenterPoint Over Storm Outages

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- A group of more than two dozen apartment complexes in the greater Houston area has filed a negligence lawsuit against CenterPoint Energy Inc. seeking damages for burst pipes and other property damage that occurred when they lost power during a deadly winter storm last month. The lawsuit was filed in Harris County District Court on Wednesday on behalf of 28 apartment complexes, mostly located in Houston, but also in surrounding cities of Baytown, Katy and Stafford. Collectively, the apartment complexes have a total of 8,456 units, according to the lawsuit that is seeking in excess of $1 million in damages....

