FTC's Phillips Says Antitrust Proposals Aren't Limited To Tech

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- One of the Federal Trade Commission's two remaining Republican commissioners said on Thursday that antitrust reform proposals partially aimed at reining in technology platforms' power would also constrain other sectors of the economy. FTC Commissioner Noah J. Phillips spoke with conservative tax activist Grover Norquist on Thursday — to herald the launch of the Open Competition Center at Norquist's Americans for Tax Reform — and offered fuel to the new organization's arguments against some of the more radical antitrust overhaul proposals floating on Capitol Hill. It warns the proposals threaten the consistent and stable "rule-of-law" approach enshrined in current standards. "A lot of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS