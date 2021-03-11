Parents Ask Ill. Justices To OK Suit Over Aborted Fetus' Injury

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- Parents looking to sue physicians who allegedly committed negligence that led them to abort their fetus urged the Illinois Supreme Court Thursday to let their lawsuit proceed under the state's Wrongful Death Act, arguing the statute doesn't block their claims. Monique Thomas and Christopher Mitchell asked the state's top justices during oral arguments to reject physicians Edgard Khoury and Robert Kagan's "legally indefensible" assertion that the Wrongful Death Act categorically blocks lawsuits stemming from abortions conducted lawfully with requisite consent, even if the fetus, like theirs, allegedly suffered an injury before the abortion took place. The physicians argue Thomas and Mitchell...

