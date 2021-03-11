6th Circ. Reverses UAW's Fee Win In Retiree Health Care Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday wiped out a $180,000 fee award for the United Auto Workers in a suit alleging an auto parts maker illegally eroded retirees' health benefits, saying a Michigan federal judge usurped the arbitrator who initially decided the dispute. The unanimous panel said the Eastern District of Michigan did not have the power to award the fees or find that TRW Automotive U.S. LLC violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it replaced retirees' health plans with health reimbursement accounts, because these issues were the arbitrator's to decide. The panel rejected the union's argument that the arbitrator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS