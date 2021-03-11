2 Firms Picked To Lead Pa. Hospitals Antitrust Litigation

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 11:21 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday appointed Berger Montague and Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP as interim counsel co-leading a pair of consolidated proposed antitrust class actions claiming rival hospitals illegally agreed not to poach each other's doctors and nurses, suppressing health care professionals' wages in the area. In a seven-page order, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann appointed the two plaintiff's firms as co-lead counsel and consolidated separate putative class actions filed by health care workers in February against Geisinger Health and Evangelical Community Hospital. Eric Cramer of Berger Montague and Adam J. Zapala of Cotchett Pitre said in a...

