Liberty Escapes Covering Glass Co.'s $1.3M Defect Settlement

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- A California federal court has released Liberty Mutual from having to reimburse a glass company for a $1.3 million settlement over allegedly defective glass panels that the company sold to a construction subcontractor, finding that coverage isn't triggered until the insurer is sued. In a 10-page opinion filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips dismissed Glasswerks LA Inc.'s insurance coverage lawsuit with prejudice. She ruled that since Glasswerks hadn't been sued by either construction company Giroux Glass Inc. or its contractor Sweig General Contracting Inc., then it wasn't contractually obligated to defend Glasswerks from insurance claims made by those parties....

