Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kellogg Buyers Say Revised $13M False Ad Deal Is Gr-r-reat!

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- Kellogg customers told a California federal judge Wednesday they've reached a revised $13 million class deal over claims the cereal giant falsely advertised sugar-loaded cereals as healthy, saying the settlement addresses concerns U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh raised over previous versions of the deal.

Judge Koh rejected a version of the settlement in February 2020, saying consumers had ignored her concerns about certifying an overly broad class and about provisions that basically allowed Kellogg's to reclaim millions if consumers didn't act immediately, among other issues. The judge also rejected a revised version of the deal at a November hearing where she criticized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!