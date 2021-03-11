Kellogg Buyers Say Revised $13M False Ad Deal Is Gr-r-reat!

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- Kellogg customers told a California federal judge Wednesday they've reached a revised $13 million class deal over claims the cereal giant falsely advertised sugar-loaded cereals as healthy, saying the settlement addresses concerns U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh raised over previous versions of the deal. Judge Koh rejected a version of the settlement in February 2020, saying consumers had ignored her concerns about certifying an overly broad class and about provisions that basically allowed Kellogg's to reclaim millions if consumers didn't act immediately, among other issues. The judge also rejected a revised version of the deal at a November hearing where she criticized...

