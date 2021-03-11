Washington Doc Keeps Trial Win In Knee Replacement Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- A Washington appeals court on Thursday backed up a doctor's trial win in a suit alleging he caused a patient's Achilles tendon to tear during a knee replacement surgery, saying the jury's instructions were appropriate and within the court's discretion to include. The appeals court rejected arguments from Victor Borst that the jury instructions unfairly influenced them to find in favor of Dr. Patrick S. Lynch, saying the two jury instructions were in keeping with state law and their inclusion was supported by the arguments at trial. According to the suit, Lynch had been Borst's orthopedist for several years before performing...

