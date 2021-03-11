GAO Says Army's Waiver Doesn't Thwart $49M Deal

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a protest over a $49 million Army recruiting support contract, saying the protester wasn't prejudiced by a bidding requirement waiver granted to the awardee because it didn't affect the protester's bid. Because Gemini Tech Services Inc. had not said it would have changed its proposal had it known the Army would effectively waive the bidding requirement for contract awardee Case Healthcare Solutions Inc. to break down the specific elements of the fringe benefits it would offer employees, Gemini couldn't argue it was competitively harmed, the GAO ruled in a March 3 decision released Wednesday....

