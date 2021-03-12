NJ Firm Hit With Malpractice Suit Over Health Care Biz Sale

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- Mandelbaum Salsburg PC was hit with a malpractice lawsuit in New Jersey state court alleging that it failed to shield the founder of HealthMark Alliance Inc. from liability in connection with the sale of the company's assets and related entities. In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, William J. DeGasperis accused the firm and firm members Peter H. Tanella and Thomas W. Ackermann of neglecting to execute him a liability release while advising him on the sale of HealthMark, Atlantic Imaging Group LLC and related entities to Concordia Care LLC after HealthMark's joint venture partner went bankrupt. That left DeGasperis exposed to...

