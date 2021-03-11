Nahmias Tapped As Georgia's Next Chief Justice

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- Presiding Justice David E. Nahmias was chosen Thursday to be the next chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia. Presiding Justice Nahmias, who was elected chief justice unanimously by his colleagues, will succeed current Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, who said in February that he will resign from the court at the start of July, before the end of his term, the announcement said. "I'm honored that my colleagues have given me the opportunity to lead our court and our state's outstanding judiciary as we face the challenges of emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic," Presiding Justice Nahmias told Law360 Pulse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS