Health Hires: Holland & Knight, AavantiBio

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has beefed up its Texas bench of health care attorneys with a new addition from Locke Lord LLP, while gene therapy startup AavantiBio has named a new general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Holland & Knight Jennifer Rangel Jennifer Rangel has made the move to Holland & Knight's office in Austin, Texas, where she will operate as a partner, the firm said in a March 8 announcement, which noted that her addition is helping the firm's expansion of health care lawyers into the Lone Star State...

