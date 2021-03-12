US Fertilizer Producers Harmed By Imports, ITC Says

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- By a near-unanimous vote, the U.S. International Trade Commission determined that U.S. producers of phosphate fertilizer are being competitively harmed by imports from Morocco and Russia. The commission's Thursday vote paves the way for the U.S. Department of Commerce to impose a final duty order on exports from the two countries ranging from 9.19% to 47.05% in April. In a June petition, The Mosaic Co., a U.S. fertilizer producer, complained that imports from Morocco and Russia were buffeting the operations of U.S. producers. "The domestic phosphate fertilizer industry is reeling from an unprecedented surge in subsidized, low-priced imports from Morocco and...

