8th Circ. Splits Over BIA Evidence Handling In Asylum Case

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- A split Eighth Circuit panel ruled Thursday that a Somali immigrant's criminal convictions disqualified him from asylum, prompting a dissent over how an immigration appeals board weighed evidence about the man's mental health history in assessing the convictions' severity. The immigration judge who rejected Abdullahi Jamale Jama's asylum request excluded evidence that he struggled with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. The exclusion was a legal error, the Eighth Circuit majority said Thursday, but it had "little consequence" on the overall result, as the Board of Immigration Appeals concluded that Jama hadn't provided enough mental health evidence to make his case. "The BIA...

