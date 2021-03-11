Navient Investors Win Certification In Student Loan Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 11:45 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday certified a class of Navient investors accusing the student loan company of lying about an alleged scheme that steered borrowers into costly forbearance programs, granting an unopposed motion for certification and appointing Levi & Korsinsky LLP as class counsel. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler certified a class of all individuals who acquired Navient stock between January 2017 and November 2018. Although the exact number of shareholders that make up this class is unknown, Judge Kugler said that hundreds of millions of shares were traded during the class period. "This is more than sufficient...

