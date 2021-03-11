4th Circ. Rejects Challenge Over DOD's Slow Doc Posting

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:00 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday denied a veterans group's bid to speed up the Pentagon's public posting of decisions from boards that review military discharge decisions, saying the administration of the website at issue was not open to a court challenge. The allegedly slow pace of the U.S. Department of Defense's reposting of board decisions it had previously taken down from its website to address privacy concerns, challenged by the National Veterans Legal Services Program, is not a "final agency action" under the Administrative Procedure Act, a three-judge panel ruled in a published decision. "NVLSP challenges the defendants' ongoing actions in...

