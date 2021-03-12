Analyzing Cost Issues After Top Court MasterCard Ruling

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 2:35 PM EST) -- Anyone who has an interest in global litigation trends will have noted that the U.K. Supreme Court has effectively given the green light for MasterCard Inc. v. Walter Merricks to proceed in what will be a completely new scale of consumer class actions — one in which millions of consumers become class members unless they specifically opt out. The entry point into English law for U.S.-style opt-out consumer class actions was the Consumer Rights Act. There is no shortage of potential cases but the rollout has been stalled because the first application has travelled all the way through the appellate process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS