Sony Gaming Studio Sued Over Failed Merchandising Deals

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 11:22 PM EST) -- Brand management company ESC-Toy Ltd. filed a breach of contract suit Thursday against gaming studio Insomniac Games Inc., claiming the Sony subsidiary failed to complete the approval process for multiple clothing and toy merchandise deals. In a heavily redacted complaint, ESC alleges that the Sony-owned subsidiary breached merchandising agreements with ESC and in doing so cost ESC millions of dollars. ESC designs and creates collectible merchandise across the gaming and entertainment industries, such as figurines, toys, clothing and other items. Around 95% of its business is derived from the video game industry, according to the complaint. ESC says this Marvel Spider-Man graphic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS