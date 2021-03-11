Oldest Zurich Bank Pays $22M For Hiding Accounts From IRS

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- Zurich's oldest private bank, Rahn & Bodmer, agreed Thursday to pay $22 million to the U.S. government for conspiring to help U.S. account holders file false federal tax returns and defraud the IRS by hiding hundreds of millions of dollars offshore. From around 2004 until at least 2012, Rahn & Bodmer worked with U.S. account holders to file false federal tax returns and commit tax evasion by holding undeclared amounts for about 340 people who didn't report $16.4 million in U.S. taxes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The bank helped about 135 clients by opening what are called numbered or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS