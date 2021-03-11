No Transfer In TracFone Patent Suit After Fed. Circ. Scolding

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- Three days after being taken to task by the Federal Circuit for its eight-month delay, a Texas federal court has refused to transfer a patent-holding company's infringement suit against TracFone to Florida. It's the second time that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has had to be prodded along by the Federal Circuit on such a motion to transfer, and it's the second time he has responded to the appellate court's decision to put his case on hold pending a ruling with a flat denial of the motion. Ultimately, Judge Albright said Thursday that TracFone had failed to prove that Florida was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS