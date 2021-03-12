Fla. Lab Tells 11th Circ. $1.2M FCA Fines Are Excessive

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- A Florida oncology group urged the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to reverse nearly $1.2 million in False Claims Act fines, arguing that they violate the Eighth Amendment's prohibition of excessive fines and are out of proportion to the $755 in economic damages that a jury awarded after finding that the group's laboratory falsified claims to Medicare. In oral arguments before a three-judge appellate panel, Pinellas Hematology & Oncology Group's attorney Shyam Dixit said that the verdict was "rendered on a technicality," asserting that the relator, Michele Yates, was allowed to mislead the jury and call the oncology group fraudsters, when in...

