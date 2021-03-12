Convertible Bond Offerings Ride To New Heights

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- Enticed by ultra-low borrowing costs and investor hopes for stock gains, companies have been raising vast amounts of money through convertible bonds in early 2021, tapping law firms for advice on these hybrid vehicles that blend elements of debt, equity and sometimes derivatives. According to data provider Dealogic, 50 companies raised $27.9 billion in convertible bonds through March 9, nearly double the pace in 2020, which was a record year for such bonds. Recent deals include large offerings from Airbnb, which raised $2 billion, and several more from Wall Street darlings Spotify, Twitter, Beyond Meat and Peloton that raised at least...

