Arbitrator Took Wrong Approach In Charter Case, Court Says

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:54 PM EST) -- A judge in London has concluded that an arbitrator was wrong to find that a shipowner had breached its pact with a guarantor for an oil tanker charter deal by seizing one of its vessels as security during an ongoing dispute, saying the shipowner was entitled to do so. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill found on Thursday that London Maritime Arbitrators Association arbitrator Mark Hamsher had wrongly approached the case on the basis that it must be assumed that the guarantor, Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Co., was not in breach of its obligations under its pact with a pair of shipowners....

