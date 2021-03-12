7th Circ. Affirms $4M Chicago Judgment For Imprisoned Man

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit said Thursday a man's constitutional rights were violated when he was held in jail for three years before and during a trial for a "bogus" murder charge of which he was acquitted and a district court was right to order a $4 million judgment against the city of Chicago. A judge acquitted Anthony Kuri of the murder charge, he filed a civil suit against the arresting officers and the city of Chicago, and a jury returned a verdict of $4 million in compensatory damages, plus $50,000 in punitive damages, according to court records. Chicago argued on appeal that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS