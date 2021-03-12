Calif. Judge Upholds Oil Project Approval In LA Wetlands

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles oil construction plan can proceed despite complaints by environmental groups and land owners that the project puts vulnerable bird species in jeopardy, a California superior court judge says. Judge Mary Strobel said Thursday that environmental group Puvunga Wetlands Protectors hadn't exhausted administrative options before filing a writ of administrative mandate challenging the California Coastal Commission's approval of the project in late 2018 after a public hearing on the matter that attracted a roughly equal share of comments in favor of and against the development. Because of that failure to exhaust administrative options, the judge said the petitioners had...

