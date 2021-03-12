Liftboat Co. Asks 5th Circ. To Rehear Crane Operators' OT Win

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 1:55 PM EST) -- The full Fifth Circuit should rehear an overtime case brought by crane operators against a company that operates liftboats for offshore oil and gas rigs, the company urged in a filing, saying an appeals panel's ruling that the operators were not seamen went against precedent. In a petition for a rehearing en banc Thursday, All Coast LLC argued that a Fifth Circuit panel's holding last month that the crane operators were not exempt from overtime requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act conflicted with past rulings and was a first in liftboat industry history. "The maritime industry has always considered vessel-based...

