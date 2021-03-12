Lin Wood Gets Time To Find Help In Ex-Colleague Pay Fight

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Georgia state court judge has granted embattled defamation lawyer L. Lin Wood time to find new counsel in a contract breach suit brought against him by former colleagues, after he dropped Alston & Bird LLP from the case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Belinda E. Edwards said in an order on Thursday that Wood, who is facing professional misconduct complaints and a sanctions bid over his staunch support of Donald Trump and claims of widespread election fraud, has shown good cause for a stay in proceedings. She delayed for 30 days all hearings and deadlines in the case and also...

