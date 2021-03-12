Judge Kills NY Suit Over GE Hudson River Cleanup

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- A federal judge has dismissed New York State's suit accusing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of prematurely declaring General Electric's Hudson River remedial work finished, saying that the state acted too late and that further work may still be compelled. U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd granted the federal government's motion to dismiss Thursday after finding that its declaration that the work was finished was consistent with the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, which provided leeway for the agency to interpret. Judge Hurd also said that the government's declaration — which triggered a covenant not to sue under a consent decree...

