Pool Equipment Biz Raises $685M To Lead IPO Pack

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- Shares for pool equipment maker Hayward debuted on the public exchange Friday to raise $684.7 million in an initial public offering guided by Ropes & Gray and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell. Hayward Holdings Inc., paired with Ropes & Gray LLP, told regulators in previous filings that it would use the money it raised to lower its debt. The Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based enterprise was among a pack of five companies to kick off trading on the stock exchanges Friday to raise more than $1.1 billion combined. Hayward said in a news release that it listed about 40.3 million shares...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS