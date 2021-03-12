Ex-Fresh Market Investors Reach $27.5M Deal In Merger Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- Former public stockholders of specialty grocery chain The Fresh Market reached a $27.5 million deal in Delaware Chancery Court late Thursday to settle a long-running suit over a purportedly unfair, $1.4 billion take-private sale of the business to affiliates of Apollo Global Capital in 2016. According to court filings, class attorneys will be eligible to apply for up to 25% of the settlement, plus expenses, if stockholders approve the deal and the court approves the fee. Insurers or indemnifying parties will pick up the tab for all of those sued save for JPMorgan Chase & Co., the financial adviser for the...

