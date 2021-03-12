Texas Justices Agree Lease Bases Royalty On Full Sale Price

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday affirmed that BlueStone Natural Resources shorted royalty owners by charging them for post-production costs but reversed a lower court's ruling on when and how gas mined under the owners' lease can be used royalty-free. The state high court's opinion written by Justice Eva Guzman stayed in line with both the trial court and lower court of appeals rulings that oil and gas developer BlueStone Natural Resources II LLC's leases with 15 Hood County royalty owners, led by Walker Murray Randle, did not allow post-production costs to be deducted from royalties paid on oil and gas....

