Samsung Lobs Counterclaims At Ericsson In EDTX Patent Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- Samsung has fired back in a suit from Ericsson accusing it of infringing eight 4G and 5G standards-essential patents, alleging in counterclaims that Ericsson is also infringing eight of Samsung's own wireless patents. In an amended answer to Ericsson's complaint filed Thursday, Samsung accused Ericsson of importing infringing products like its Street Macro radio to engineer, test and construct 5G networks under contracts with other U.S. cellular service providers. The counterclaims signal an escalation in the rift between the competitors, who failed to strike a new cross-license agreement after their 2014 deal expired in December. With Ericsson having accused Samsung of...

