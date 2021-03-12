Fla. Construction Defect Law Lacks Teeth, Despite Updates

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- Florida Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, introduced S.B. 270, titled "Construction Defects," late last year. The bill, which has an effective date of July 1, 2021, has quietly progressed at a brisk pace over the last few months and seeks to implement several noteworthy changes to Chapter 558 of the Florida Statutes, which sets forth a presuit alternative dispute resolution process that governs construction defect claims in Florida. The law has been on the books in some form in the Sunshine State for almost 20 years. Accordingly, Florida's construction industry, such as developers, general contractors, design professionals and subcontractors, must know and understand...

