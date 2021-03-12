Minn. Rep. Floats $5B Bill To Beef Up IHS Hospitals

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 11:08 PM EST) -- A Minnesota congresswoman introduced a bill that would furnish $5 billion in additional funding to the Indian Health Service to help build and renovate hospitals and other health care facilities as well as to better handle the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., proposed a bill Thursday that would amend the Indian Health Care Improvement Act "to fund the planning, design, construction, modernization and renovation of hospitals and outpatient health care facilities run or contracted with the Indian Health Service," according to a statement from Craig. The bill, which has been referred to both the House Committee on Natural Resources and...

