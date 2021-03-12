Texas Judge Won't Revive Bid To Enforce $70M Rosneft Award

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge won't reconsider his decision last year to end First National Petroleum Corp.'s bid to enforce a $70 million arbitral award against a subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft Oil Co., saying the earlier rationale still stands. In a one-page order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett declined First National's motion to revisit the March 2020 ruling, which determined the court didn't have the proper authority to enforce the arbitral award stemming from a canceled project to develop a Siberian oil field. At that time, the judge concluded that the litigation lacked sufficient ties to the Lone Star State. Shortly...

