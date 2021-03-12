UK's Revised Merger-Review Definitions Will Ease Compliance

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s National Security and Investment Bill currently working its way through Parliament represents a major shift in the U.K. government's approach to screening investments for national security risk. Once enacted, the new legislation will bifurcate the screening of national security risks from the remit of the U.K. merger control regime and grant the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, or BEIS, broad new powers to review — and in some instances block — transactions that could undermine U.K. national security. The U.K. government presented the bill to Parliament i​​​​n November 2020. It is expected to obtain Royal Assent in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS