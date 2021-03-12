Tetragon Denied Early Appeal After Ripple Injunction Nixed

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:16 PM EST) -- Delaware's Chancery Court denied a Tetragon Financial Group Ltd. bid Thursday for a midcase state Supreme Court appeal after the lower court's March 5 refusal to issue a preliminary injunction barring cryptocurrency venture Ripple Labs from using its assets for anything but redeeming all of Tetragon's stock. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said in a 12-page letter decision that Tetragon — a Guernsey-based alternative asset, investment and management group — failed to show that an appeal of the preliminary injunction argument involved more than review of a contract interpretation, a category that Chancery Court has generally deemed unworthy of interlocutory appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS