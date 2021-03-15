ICE's Plan To Destroy Detainee Sex Abuse Records Blocked

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has vacated the National Archives and Records Administration's approval of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plan to destroy records about alleged mistreatment of immigrant detainees, siding with nongovernmental groups contending that the approval had been arbitrary and capricious. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta granted the bulk of a summary judgment bid by a coalition of historical and human rights nonprofit groups in an order Friday, denying most of the government's summary judgment bid upon finding that "NARA's approval of the disposition schedule was arbitrary and capricious because it failed to consider an important factor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS